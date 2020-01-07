The CW renews Legends Of Tomorrow and also all of its other shows

Photo : DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow ( The CW )

Somebody tell Gideon to bring the Waverider around, because DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow will be coming back for another season (presumably) in 2021. This will be the sixth round for what is arguably the greatest superhero show on television, or five if you choose to skip the bad first season, with the show’s current season—and its hour of the still-ongoing Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover—premiering later this month. That’s the best news that The CW could share today, but it’s far from the only news the network has . As it does every year, The CW also renewed, well, all of its other shows, many of which are supposedly “more popular” than Legends, including The Flash, Riverdale, the new Charmed, the spooky Nancy Drew, Batwoman, Black Lightning, In The Dark, Legacies, Dynasty, Supergirl, All American, the new Roswell, and Riverdale-adjacent series Katy Keene (which actually just got additional episodes for its first season rather than an actual second season, since it hasn’t even premiered yet).

The only scripted shows not getting renewed today—other than summer shows that are already on the schedule—are Arrow and Supernatural, both of which will be coming to an end when they finish up their current season. Still, if you liked those shows, there’s a good chance you’ll like a handful of the other ones in that list up above. As much as we may enjoy the classic CW style, it’s fair to say that a lot of those shows are a little similar. But only one had Vikings worshipping a Tickle Me Elmo stand-in named Beebo… as far as we know. We haven’t caught up on In The Dark yet.