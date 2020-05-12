The CW picks up Greg Berlanti's Kung Fu reboot with Olivia Liang

Greg Berlanti Photo : Gregg DeGuire ( Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation )

The CW is making some moves today, picking up a couple more shows that will be on their 13th seasons before we know it (as all CW shows are destined to survive for far longer than anyone would expect). According to Deadline, the network has given series orders to small town drama show The Republic Of Sarah and the Kung Fu reboot from CW mogul Greg Berlanti. Those two shows have been linked for a while now, with both of them getting pilot orders at the same time back in January, though they are otherwise completely unrelated. The Republic Of Sarah stars Stella Baker as a “rebellious high school teacher” who uses “an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence” after her town is destroyed by a mining company (we’re going to assume this is less wild than it sounds, but we’d be happy to be surprised).

Advertisement

Kung Fu, of course, is a new take on the David Carradine show from the ‘70s, but this one is about a Chinese-American woman (Olivia Liang) who drops out of college, goes to a monastery in China and learns martial arts skills from some monks, and then returns to her hometown to beat up the criminals who have taken over—”all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.” Sounds rad, and Berlanti has proven himself several dozen times over by now, so this one might make it to season 13 easier than most.



The CW has yet to make final decisions on the future-set Arrow spin-off about Oliver Queen’s daughter or its The 100 prequel, both of which already have pilots. Green Arrow And The Canaries aired its pilot already during the final season of Arrow, and the 100 prequel will do the same during that show’s final season.

