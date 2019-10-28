The CW developing a spin-off about Superman and Lois Lane raising their super-baby

Last year’s CW superhero crossover special—Elseworlds—gave us the new Batwoman series, and it looks like this year’s crossover—Crisis On Infinite Earths—might be giving us another Arrowverse spin-off. According to TVLine, the network is developing a show about Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman (who first appeared on Supergirl a few seasons ago) and Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane (who, like Batwoman, first appeared in Elseworlds) as the two of them “deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society,” but with the added twist of these working parents being an alien superhero and a legendary journalist (and also the baby will probably have powers, because that’s how this usually goes).

The show, apparently dubbed Superman & Lois (so as not to confuse Lois And Clark fans, presumably), comes from former Flash boss Todd Helbing and super-producer Greg Berlanti. Arrow is also possibly getting another spin-off, in the form of a future-set show about Katherine McNamara’s character, so despite the upcoming end of the Arrowverse’s flagship show, The CW is not backing down from its superhero programming.

