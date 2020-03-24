Photo : Jace Downs ( AMC )

Saturday Night Live was forced to cut its season a little short earlier this month due to the spread of the coronavirus, which made perfect sense for a weekly show with a live audience and a bunch of cast members. Now, though, a scripted drama is facing a similar setback, with TVLine reporting that The Walking Dead will have to end its current season an episode early. In a statement, a representative for AMC told TVLine that “current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production” on the show’s 10th season finale, so it will now have to air later this year as a “special episode.”

The finale, which was supposed to air on April 12, would’ve immediately preceded the first episode of the new Walking Dead spin-off, World Beyond, but that’s also been delayed due to the virus. The current season of The Walking Dead will now end on April 5—or at least it’ll take a prolonged hiatus on April 5 before returning for a single episode at some point in the future. Hopefully it won’t end on a weird cliffhanger, but this is The Walking Dead we’re talking about, so even the real finale might end on a weird cliffhanger.

