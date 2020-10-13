The Crown season 4 teaser is the stuff of which fairytales are made

Photo : Des Willie/Netflix

Emma Corrin’s Diana Spencer—the future Princess Di—is front and center in the first proper teaser for The Crown’s anticipated fourth season. Set between 1977 and 1990, the season thrusts the young woman into a fraught kingdom where the specter of Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), Britain’s first female prime minister, looms large.

Still, the below teaser highlights the excitement of Diana’s relationship with Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), even as the narration promises a life filled with as much misery as splendor. And, based on the footage we see of Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman), Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies), and Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter), there is plenty of misery to go around.

Watch it below.

Here’s a synopsis:

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, as the transformation from teenager to Princess of Wales takes place, it is anything but a fairy tale for Diana.

“The most useful research came from her childhood and her relationship with her parents, which was fucked, to say the least,” Corrin recently told Vanity Fair about her approach to playing Di. “If you have a very fucked relationship with your parents, you constantly look for maternal and paternal figures.”

The Crown’s fourth season hits Netflix on Sunday, November 15. Refresh yourself on the show’s third season here.