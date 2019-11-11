The creators of Party Down are thinking about a revival of some kind

Evidently emboldened by the success of—or at least the existence of—Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival, creator Rob Thomas has started contemplating the idea of a revival of one of his other canceled-too-soon TV cult classics: Party Down. As reported by Vulture, Thomas, Jon Enbom, and Dan Etheridge (a.k.a. the Party Down creators) revealed at Vulture Festival over the weekend that they don’t think long-rumored plans for a movie will ever pan out, but they’re still going to “explore some ways to bring the gang back together” in the next “year or two” (seemingly implying that a revival of some sort is being considered, since “the gang” already got back together in the real world for the Vulture panel and so that wouldn’t be especially exciting).

As for what such a revival would be, we can only guess. The whole premise of the show was that it was about the employees of a catering business who were all in various stages of getting chewed up and spat out by the entertainment industry, with Adam Scott starring as an aspiring actor whose career was destroyed by his appearance in a famous beer commercial (it centered around him using the catchphrase “Are we having fun yet?”). The series finale, spoiler alert, ended with him finally finding enough self-esteem to go on an audition—setting up the fan-canon interpretation that the audition was for Parks And Recreation, which Adam Scott first started appearing on immediately after Party Down.

Advertisement

If the show gets revived and pretty much anyone is still working at this catering business, it will mean some pretty bleak stuff has happened. Given the aforementioned Veronica Mars revival, though, here’s a pitch: Adam Scott’s character is a successful actor and everything is going well, and then Lizzy Caplan’s character gets killed by a car bomb because the big villain was basically John Doe from Se7en the whole time even though it doesn’t make any sense. Or maybe Ken Marino can get killed? Either way, somebody’s getting killed.