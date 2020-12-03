The countdown to the Moonbase 8 finale begins in this exclusive clip

John C. Reilly eyes the approaching Moonbase 8 season finale Screenshot : Moonbase 8

They might not ever make it to the moon, but the would-be astronauts of Moonbase 8 have certainly ignited the office comedy of this Showtime series. Cap (John C. Reilly), Rook (Tim Heidecker), and Skip (Fred Armisen) are more earnest and likable than the crew of Space Force (minus one Space Frasier), though, as we’ve seen throughout season one, just as woefully underprepared for space exploration. The Moonbase 8 team has survived the death of a crew member, fever-induced paranoia, and a wave of pity from the upstarts at SpaceX. They’ve watched their more qualified colleagues move on to mission status, while taking comfort in canned bagels and their shared delusion. Cap, Rook, and Skip will probably never get the order from NASA, but maybe they’ll find some redemption in managing not to die in the desert.



The series, which was created by the core trio and Jonathan Krisel, premiered November 8 on Showtime, but has been streaming in its entirety on demand via Showtime, so there’s a good chance some of you reading this have already completed the season. But for those who have been taking in the antics of Cap, Rook, Skip, and the departed Kelce on a weekly basis, The A.V. Club has an exclusive clip from the season-one finale, which has been moved up to December 6. The second half of the two-part finale sees the Moonbase 8 team finally ready to launch… a mini-rocket. But they (try to) do it will all the gravitas of a proper mission launch.

The crew will have a lot more on their hands than some rogue cardboard rockets in the final two episodes of the season, “Move The Base” and “Beef.” The countdown to the season finale of Moonbase 8 begins at 11 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 6.