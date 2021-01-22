Photo : Sony Pictures Classics

We lauded Michael Angelo Covino’s The Climb, one of our favorite movies of 2020, as “an ambitious, mordant, and often startlingly funny comedy.” Such a description, however, fails to capture one of the film’s most essential takeaways—a striptease set to Shawn Mullins’ 1998 hit “Lullaby.” Well, to compensate for this tremendous oversight, we bring you an extended version of the scene, a full minute of filthy gyrations and wistful melodies.

Covino’s movie, born from a promising short, follows old friends Mike (Covino) and Kyle (co-writer Kyle Marvin) as they attempt to mend a friendship that’s been rocked by one’s betrayal of the other. It’s heavy stuff, but leavened by a sense of humor that’s, per our review, “ nuanced and broad, grounded in emotional reality but still amenable to flights of musical fancy and bursts of sudden slapstick violence.”

There’s perhaps no better depiction of the film’s oddball approach than the below striptease, the likes of which we can only pray won’t prompt others to do the same with Tal Bachman’s “She’s So High” and Filter’s “Take A Picture.”

The Climb is currently available on VOD, Blu-ray, and DVD. We highly recommend it.