The cat's out of the bag: Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman in Matt Reeves' The Batman

While the casting for the Robert Pattinson-led Batman film has mostly been relegated to “early talks” or serious negotiations up to this point, today The Hollywood Reporter reports the first confirmed person to star opposite the Twilight alumnus. Big Little Lies’ Zoe Kravitz will be catsuiting up to take on the role of Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman.

As one of Batman’s classic foes and long-time love interests, Catwoman is one of the most complex supporting characters within the Caped Crusader’s lore. Kravitz won the role after a reportedly “rigorous testing process” that included Ana de Armas, Charlie’s Angels’ Ella Balinska, Eiza Gonzalez. Per Variety, filming could start as early as late 2019 or early 2020.

The X-Men: First Class star remains busy these days. After wrapping up her time on Big Little Lies, she took on a starring gig with the TV adaptation of High Fidelity for Hulu. She’s also had a bit of unintentional practice for her next big role: Kravitz supplied the voice of Catwoman in 2017's The Lego Batman Movie. The Batman is currently slated to swoop into theaters June 21, 2021.