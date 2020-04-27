Screenshot : Melrose Place ( YouTube YouTube

Reunions are a lot easier to schedule when nobody can make up a valid excuse for why they can’t do it. John Krasinski just reunited with his Office co-stars Steve Carrell and Rainn Wilson on his Some Good News web series, and the cast of That Thing You Do recently linked up for a virtual screening of the musical comedy. Cast members from The Goonies and Friday Night Lights, meanwhile, just held virtual reunions online, and another with the cast of bygone soap Melrose Place is planned for Tuesday.

Deadline reports that Heather Locklear, Josie Bissett, Thomas Calabro, Marcia Cross, Laura Leighton, Doug Savant, Grant Show, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith, and Daphne Zuniga will all convene for the Stars In The House YouTube series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. They’ll be taking questions from viewers in between tales of their time in West Hollywood, and any donations made will support The Actors Fund.

The Goonies reunion went down on Monday, with Josh Gad leading the charge to bring together Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, Josh Brolin, Kerri Green, and Martha Plimpton for a quarantine YouTube series he’s calling Reunited Apart. That’s not all, though—Gad’s A-list connections also allowed him to get executive producer Steven Spielberg, writer Chris Columbus, and director Richard Donner, as well as the Fratelli brothers themselves, Robert Davi and Joe Pantoliano. It’s a genuinely fun gathering, with the cast members reflecting on life during quarantine and quoting some of their favorite lines from the film. The reunion doubled as a fundraiser for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

Spielberg even addressed the idea of a reboot, something that’s been batted about for ages now. “Every couple of years we come up with an idea, but then it doesn’t hold water,” Spielberg said.

Last Friday also saw cast members from Friday Night Lights come together to rewatch the series’ pilot episode. Organized by Global Citizen’s Together At Home web series, the commentary features Scott Porter, Aimee Teegarden , Adrianne Palicki , Derek Phillips, Gaius Charles, and Brad Leland, who is looking decidedly Santa-esque. Donations pulled in benefitted the World Health Organization. Landry, you were missed.

