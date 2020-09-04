Photo : Stephen Lovekin ( Getty Images )

If there’s one thing the current global pandemic has made clear, it’s that people will do damn near anything to get a little more soothing, familiar The Princess Bride content in their lives. Quibi previously made news with its decision to run a “fan”-made remake (where all the fans were famous people, natch) of the film, shot in its various stars’ homes. Now, the actual cast of Rob Reiner’s 1987 fantasy classic is getting together to bring all that inconceivable magic back—for cash!

Advertisement

Specifically, Reiner and several of the film’s stars—Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, and Billy Crystal—are all getting together to do a virtual table read of the movie, with proceeds from the event going to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Reiner and Patton Oswalt will host a Q&A with the cast afterwards. Meanwhile, there’s no word yet on who’ll be filling in for Peter Falk, Andre the Giant, or the other dead or absent stars of the film, but even so: Pretty damn good cast to get together and quote “Wuv, twoo wuv” with.

The virtual event will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. on September 13. A donation is required to view the event, but there’s no minimum, so as long as you don’t want to think about Wallace Shawn being disappointed in you, you’re free to toss a buck at the show and watch the whole thing.

Advertisement

[via Deadline]