Photo : Jason Merritt/FilmMagic ( Getty Images )

Good news for anybody sick of staring ceaselessly at our current political process, and who would rather feast their eyes on a bunch of dicks that actually have some solid aesthetic merits, for once: The cast of Superbad is reuniting to raise money for the Democratic party of Wisconsin . Specifically, Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, and Martha MacIsaac—plus director Greg Mattola and co-writer Evan Goldberg—will be getting together on Tuesday, October 27 at 8 p.m. Central for a re-watch of the 2007 film.

Advertisement

You can RSVP for the event here, with access to the reunion feed requiring a donation of any dollar amount. It’s just the latest in a long stream of online pop-culture fundraisers that have cropped up in the last several months, including reunions by the casts of The Princess Bride, Seinfeld, and Parks And Rec. There’s no script-reading attached to this one, but if it’s been a minute since you sat down with the adventures of Seth, Evan, and Fogell , there are probably worse ways to do so than with Seth Rogen and Bill Hader cracking jokes together over the stream—and worse causes to contribute to in the process.

Advertisement

[via Deadline]

Remember to make your voting plan ASAP.