Newswire

The cast of Superbad is reuniting to raise money for Wisconsin Democrats

William Hughes
Photo: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Good news for anybody sick of staring ceaselessly at our current political process, and who would rather feast their eyes on a bunch of dicks that actually have some solid aesthetic merits, for once: The cast of Superbad is reuniting to raise money for the Democratic party of Wisconsin. Specifically, Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, and Martha MacIsaac—plus director Greg Mattola and co-writer Evan Goldberg—will be getting together on Tuesday, October 27 at 8 p.m. Central for a re-watch of the 2007 film.

You can RSVP for the event here, with access to the reunion feed requiring a donation of any dollar amount. It’s just the latest in a long stream of online pop-culture fundraisers that have cropped up in the last several months, including reunions by the casts of The Princess Bride, Seinfeld, and Parks And Rec. There’s no script-reading attached to this one, but if it’s been a minute since you sat down with the adventures of Seth, Evan, and Fogell, there are probably worse ways to do so than with Seth Rogen and Bill Hader cracking jokes together over the stream—and worse causes to contribute to in the process.

[via Deadline]

Remember to make your voting plan ASAP.

