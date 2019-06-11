Having a rough Tuesday? Take a few minutes to catch the beloved cast of Sesame Street invade the domain of NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series in honor of the show’s 50th anniversary. Big Bird, Elmo, Ernie, et al. run through myriad childhood favorites, like “Who Are The People In Your Neighborhood?” with Tiny Desk’s Bob Boilen explaining the rough job of a radio producer, and the show’s signature theme song. Some favorites like “Rubber Duckie” and “C Is For Cookie” get “smushed” together in a medley (“sounds delicious!” says Cookie Monster).

The set list also includes newer favorites like the self-confidence-building “What I Am,” and concludes with the classic Carpenters song “Sing.” It’s hard to know who seems happier to be there: the Muppets, their backup band, or the thrilled Tiny Desk audience. Boilen enthused, “This may well have been the hardest-working, most dedicated group of performers I’ve ever worked with. I’m so proud of these Muppets and so happy to celebrate all that they’ve meant to the world for these 50 years.” Check out the full concert here.