The Boys scores third season, Aisha Tyler-hosted aftershow

We’re still more than a month out from the release of the second season of The Boys, Amazon’s continuation of its blood-soaked, decidedly dolphin un-friendly take on superhero action. But that wait hasn’t stopped the streamer from already doubling down on its apparent enjoyment of Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and showrunner Eric Kripke’s vulgar adaptation of Garth Ennis’ comic, announcing at Comic-Con@Home today that it’s now ordered a third season of the show as well.

And as if that weren’t already enough of a window into the series’ world of hyper-violent cape-killing, Amazon also announced that it’s putting together an after show for its second season. Hosted by Aisha Tyler, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys will presumably be exactly as in-depth and graphic as that title makes it sound, with Tyler interviewing various members of the show’s cast and crew about the ins and outs (ugh) of The Seven, The Boys, and all the other psychotics super-speeding their way around the show’s universe.

Season 2 of The Boys will begin airing on September 4, with episodes of Inside The Boys arriving alongside it.