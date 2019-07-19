Screenshot: Amazon

We’re still a week out from the arrival of Amazon’s The Boys, the show that dared to ask “What if superheroes were assholes, and what if Karl Urban really liked to murder them?” But the streaming service/retail giant/exactly the sort of megaconglomerate that would crap out these kinds of amoral superhumans, now that we think about it, is apparently enamored enough of the show—from Supernatural creator Eric Kripke and Preacher team Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg—that it’s already renewed the series for a second season.

This is per Variety, which also reports that Aya Cash, fresh off her run on You’re The Worst, will now be playing a role in the show that could comfortably be titled No, You’re Really The Worst, Because You’re Kind Of A Fascist Version Of Superman. Meanwhile, the first season of The Boys debuts next week, on July 26.