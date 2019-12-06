The Boys are back in town, and they're still absolutely covered in blood

You can say a lot of things about the wide array of sociopathic superheroes, anti-heroes, and just plain old psychopaths populating the comic book universe of Amazon’s The Boys, but you can’t call them lazy. Just a few months after the show premiered, we’ve already got a teaser trailer for its second season, and all involved are proving themselves to be just as bloodily industrious as ever.

And sure, we don’t get an amazing sense of what’s actually going on in this quick tease, but it’s certainly energetic enough, what with all the milk licking, severed hand holding, and just general viscera distribution on display. Plus, Giancarlo Esposito’s back, and you know that can’t be good for anybody. (Except us.)

The Boys returns for its second season on Amazon Prime some time next year.