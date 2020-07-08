When we last left The Boys, Homelander had a bit of a whoopsie daisy with his mommy in a rather, um, explosive season one finale. The second season of the twisted Amazon series—based on the comics created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson—picks up with the Patrick Bateman of superheroes as he attempts to seize control of the supes and hunts down Butcher (Karl Urban), who’s gone MIA, and the rest of his crew. We’ll also meet a new superhero named Stormfront, played by You’re The Worst’s Aya Cash, who can be briefly spotted in the trailer below—which is packed to the, um, gills with blood, goo, mommy’s milk, and Karl Urban crawling out of what appears to be a disemboweled shark:
The first four episodes of season two hit Amazon Prime on September 4, with new episodes dropping every Friday thereafter.
Here’s the official synopsis:
The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.
The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.