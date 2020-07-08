Screenshot : The Boys ( Fair Use

When we last left The Boys, Homelander had a bit of a whoopsie daisy with his mommy in a rather, um, explosive season one finale. The second season of the twisted Amazon series—based on the comics created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson—picks up with the Patrick Bateman of superheroes as he attempts to seize control of the supes and hunts down Butcher (Karl Urban), who’s gone MIA, and the rest of his crew. We’ll also meet a new superhero named Stormfront, played by You’re The Worst’s Aya Cash, who can be briefly spotted in the trailer below—which is packed to the, um, gills with blood, goo, mommy’s milk, and Karl Urban crawling out of what appears to be a disemboweled shark :



The first four episodes of season two hit Amazon Prime on September 4, with new episodes dropping every Friday thereafter.

Here’s the official synopsis :