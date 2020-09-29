Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat Photo : Vince Bucci ( Getty Images )

Sacha Baron Cohen was definitely up to something this summer, and at the beginning of this month we heard the first concrete rumors about what that something was: A Borat sequel, filmed entirely in secret, possibly with some kind of meta angle that acknowledges how hard it would theoretically be for Sacha Baron Cohen to find people who don’t already know about the whole Borat shtick. Well, it turns out that those rumors are true: According to Deadline, the Borat sequel is not only real, but Amazon Studios has already bought the rights and it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime “before Election Day.”

We don’t know what the movie is called (Wikipedia says Borat: Gift Of Pornographic Monkey To Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence To Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation Of Kazakhstan, but it’s unclear where that comes from) or what wacky adventures ol’ Borat Sagdiyev will be getting up to this time, but the specific timing of the release date—and that thing we linked to up above , and that supposed full title—seem like pretty obvious indicators that this is going to be a political thing.

Showtime might not be too happy about that, since Sacha Baron Cohen doing political things was the whole point of the Who Is America? series that he refused to do another season of, but this will presumably be more elaborate than just putting him in more rubber masks so he can trick Republicans into saying stupid/evil stuff. (Or maybe the movie just contains shocking information about Hillary Clinton’s emails and James Comey told Amazon that this is the perfect window to release something like that.)

Borat as a concept is a little more high-minded than that, obviously, because this character… also does catchphrases? Alright, “high-minded” probably isn’t the right way to describe it, but either way it’ll be very nice to have an excuse to hear “mah wiiife” again.

