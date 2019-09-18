Image: Warner Media Group

Almost 15 years after the original series premiere, grade school freedom fighter Huey Freeman, his hot take-heavy younger brother Riley, and their perpetually tired grandfather Robert are returning to television. HBO Max announced today that Aaron McGruder’s essential comic-to-cable series The Boondocks is coming to the streaming platform Fall 2020, featuring two “reimagined” seasons and a 50-minute special that will kick off the series’ triumphant return. The entire existing library will also be made available, meaning that the world will be reintroduced to season two stand-out, “The Story Of Catcher Freeman.” It also means a reunion between the audience and Uncle Ruckus. How long will it take for Ruckus to dust off his red baseball cape and scream “make America great again” in Robert’s face? Will it be two, or a generous three minutes into the premiere?

Creator McGruder, who did not have any involvement with the last two seasons of the original series (which was evident), will return as showrunner and executive producer. “There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of The Boondocks and do it over again for today,” McGruder said, per a recent press release. “It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now - both politically and culturally - more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun.”

We’re eager to see what McGruder has in store for us, including which Freeman man happens to leap into a Twitter feud with Trump first.