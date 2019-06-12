Image: Adult Swim

Adult Swim’s hilarious, controversial The Boondocks went out with a bit of a whimper in 2014, when its fourth season was developed without creator Aaron McGruder at the helm. In our review, we called it “a copy of McGruder’s baby made from a printer that needs a fresh ink cartridge,” adding that “the clear, hard lines of McGruder’s vision and sensibility aren’t the only things that are a little faded.” It’s a good thing, then, that McGruder will return to oversee a reboot of the series from Sony Animation.



John Witherspoon, who voices Grandad on the series, spoke of a return on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, and now TheWrap reports that Sony made it official on Wednesday at France’s Annecy International Animated Film Festival. Described as a “re-imagining,” the reboot will “update the cult, subversive satire for the modern era” by setting the Freeman family “against the evil local government tyrant Uncle Ruckus, who rules the fictional Woodcrest County, Maryland with an iron fist.”

In a time when comedians struggle to satirize the Trump era, we look to McGruder with bright, shining eyes.