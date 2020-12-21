Screenshot : Disney+

You can blame that bastard Boba Fett for the delayed return of our precious genocidal maniac Baby Yoda. Disney+ has officially confirmed that The Book Of Boba Fett, teased at the end of The Mandalorian season two, will debut in December 2021, with Jon Favreau additionally revealing on this morning’s Good Morning America that the third season of The Mandalorian will head into production after. Temuera Morrison will reprise his iconic role as the famed Star Wars bounty hunter opposite Ming-Na Wen:



“So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian season three,” Favreau explained, “but what we didn’t say in that announcement is that the next show coming up, Kathy [Kennedy] said the next chapter, is The Book Of Boba Fett. And then we go into production right after that on season three of The Mandalorian. We’re working on pre-production on that right now, while we’re in production on Boba Fett.” Sounds busy.

According to Favreau, who is executive producing the new series alongside Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, it seems that the first season of The Book Of Boba Fett will pick up where season two of The Mandalorian left off with its narrative leading into the third “chapter” of the Baby Yoda/Mando journey.