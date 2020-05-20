We have been assured by CBS that this is at least a cast, if not necessarily the cast, of The Bold And The Beautiful Photo : Sean Smith/Bell-Phillip TV ( CBS )

At a time when most of us are feeling both timid and decidedly non-glowed-up, CBS’s The Bold And The Beautiful intends to continue its twin pursuits of assertiveness and attractiveness. Deadline reports that the series has just been renewed for two more years, bringing it up to a total of 35 seasons on the air, just as soon as seasons can go back to being, well, on the air.

The daytime soap has weathered the Hollywood production shutdown better than most, despite its daily pace of output; although the series burned through its stock of stored episodes about a month back, it’s continued to run themed weeks of reruns in its regular spot, to fairly decent ratings success.

First aired in 1987, as a sister series to The Young And The Restless, The Bold And The Beautiful continues, against all odds, to star Katherine Kell y Lang and John McCook, who have survived something like 8,000 episodes’ worth of impostors , double dealing, double crossing, tennis doubles, Double Dare, and god knows what other kinds of double trouble are out there . The series continues to be a staple of daytime TV, and presumably will continue to be so for the unfore seeable, terrifying future.