Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

The Bloomberg campaign team got really stupid on Twitter during last night's debate

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Mike Bloomberg
19
Save
Photo: Erik Freeland (Getty Images)

Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg is running for president, hoping that his obscene billions—not any bold or progressive policies—will fulfill his dream of outspending Donald Trump, coddling his Wall Street pals, and turning the White House into an open office. Since nobody attends his rallies and he’s not eligible for debates, you’d think his social media team would complement debate night programming by clarifying a few of his goals as president. You’d think that. Instead, they flooded timelines with jokes shilling for Tostidos and insinuating Bloomberg is a flat-earther.

Advertisement

Considering much has been made of the $200 million in ad spending and the 800-person team Bloomberg’s filled with former executives for Facebook, Foursquare and GroupM, this is, um, not reassuring. Cool meatball tweet, guys. We’ve also seen the Wendy’s Twitter account.

Advertisement

Anyways, expect the Joe Biden and Mayor Pete campaigns to start tweeting out TikToks any day now.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from News

MoonPie and Wendy's are friends now because the internet is a corporate hellscape

Steak-umm is woke and now everything is hell

Sunny Delight and Little Debbie are tweeting about depression

About the author

Randall Colburn
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

TwitterPosts