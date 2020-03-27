The Big Mouth cast is doing a live, online table read for charity

Image : Netflix

Here’s some fun news, our precious little raviolis: The cast of Netflix’s animated hit Big Mouth is getting ready to do a live table read just for the fans (and anyone with a decent internet connection, technically). Co-creator and co-star Nick Kroll announced the impromptu, responsibly distanced charity event Thursday night via his Instagram account.

The reading is slated for Friday, March 27—tonight—at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST and will air live on Netflix Is A Joke’s dedicated YouTube channel. Most of the cast will come together to read the season three episode, “How To Have An Orgasm.” This week’s star-studded get-together, which is a follow-up to a similar happening that took place last week, will benefit Feeding America, the non-profit hunger relief organization that many have publicly supported amid the COVID-19 crisis. For those planning to tune in, donations are totally optional.



The cast members that will be participating in tonight’s teleconferenced read are: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Jessica Chaffin, Jon Daly, Mark Duplass, Richard Kind, Paula Pell, Paul Scheer, Emily Altman, and Brandon Kyle Goodman. The comedy about the trials of puberty was renewed through season six last July.