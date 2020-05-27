The Big Dogs Instagram is weird, man

Screenshot : Big Dog Sportswear

Corporate social media accounts can be pretty hard to pin down these days. They can range from politically radicalized to fully irony-poisoned to somehow blissfully ignorant of internet culture in general. Then, there is the Big Dogs Instagram account, which appears to be promoting the ‘90s sportswear brand that was so popular among P.E. teachers and husky youths with some incredibly weird content.



The account, @bigdogs, only started posting in January of this year, and things started off relatively normal with a photo of a commemorative t-shirt honoring the passing of Kobe Bryant and a smattering of light-hearted, Big Dog-centric memes. About a month ago, however, Big Dog’s social media presence started to get a bit more chaotic.

This could easily be a case of a social media manager losing their grasp on reality after being left to their own devices in the middle of a national quarantine, but this particular brand of anti-humor absurdity seems too good to be a part of even the most ill-conceived marketing strategy.

When asked by The A.V. Club if the account was in any way officially associated with the Big Dogs brand , we were simply told, “This is the official Big Dogs account. ” It also appears to be tied to the unverified Twitter account, @BIGDOGSWOOF, which has been posting since early March and currently has just over 6,500 followers.

Whether real or not, we bless these accounts for bringing us peace in these troubling times and reminding us that, no matter who you are or where you come from, the dog is big.

