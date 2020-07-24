The best song you'll hear today is about getting unfollowed by Chrissy Teigen on Twitter

Screenshot : YouTube

Though despised by both the president and the cult of Q, Chrissy Teigen is by and large beloved on Twitter, where the model and host is as likely to retweet an irreverent shitposter as she is one of her celeb pals. It was a good day, then, when rising comedian/musician Nick Lutsko got a follow from her. It was an infinitely worse day when, some time later, he realized she had rescinded that follow. Lutsko, the genius behind viral parodies like “Emo Trump” and Alex-Jones-as-Bon-Iver, processed the news the best way he knows how: through song.

On Thursday night he dropped an earnest, undeniably catchy power-pop ditty about the unfollow. “I can sincerely say the greatest moment of my life was when Chrissy Teigen followed me on Twitter,” he sings. “But I took it for granted, I posted the dumbest shit imaginable.” The video is peppered with clips from a few of Lutsko’s more recent videos, including his deranged parody of coronavirus truthers and this alternate theme song for The Irishman, which here gets a hearty reprise.

Lutsko politely asks Teigen to follow him again in the song, promising he “ can make you laugh again. ” Will she? Won’t she? Is The Irishman thing just a bit too much? Will he need to take his grievance to Chrissy’s Court on Quibi ? The world is watching.

