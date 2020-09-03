Photo : DEA/MUST ( Getty Images ) , Michael Tullberg ( Getty Images ) , DeAgostini ( Getty Images )

There’s perhaps nothing funnier about the modern-day American conservative than its obsession with a perceived death of “ masculinity.” You’ve got guys that look like Seb Gorka crying about Arthur cartoons while urging men to carry axes around on the backs like when we were kids. But, hey, that kind of bottom-feeding helps these guys sell their brain pills so whenever they need a slam-dunk they’ll just fire off a tweet with a photo of John Wayne next to a drag queen and call it a day. Or, if you’re Adam Carolla, apparently, you pull the Trump-limply- holds -up -a - Bible approach and fart out this:

Screenshot : Twitter

Carolla, the Man Show host-turned-“safe space”-decrier whose new thing is calling people “pussy’s” for caring about a global pandemic , drummed up this hum dinger more than two weeks ago, but it resurfaced last night after renewed outcry over his garbage COVID-19 takes. And, while everyone seemed to understand what Carolla was trying to do here—imply men aren’t as manly as they used to be— they remained deeply puzzled by the way in which he sought to do it .

Bracelets? Does that include watches? FitBits? And what kind of stews? Meat stews? He knows you can make soy stews, right? He knows you can eat stew while wearing a bracelet, right? What is this joke? Why is there a space after bracelets? Was he workshopping different punchlines?

Of course, the tweet’s chaotic randomness became a joke unto itself.

Which then escalated into gleeful roleplaying:

Which then turned into dunks on Carolla himself:

And future Etsy purchases:

And, ultimately, appreciation:

Carolla hasn’t deleted the tweet and it doesn’t seem like he will, which, hey, respect . His only response, however, was to one of the tamer tweets to flood his mentions . “True fact, I’m having stew for dinner tonight! Gonna get so manly!” wrote one user.

“Enjoy,” Carolla responded.

We did.

