Bunny Buddies
Jojo Rabbit’s Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates
Jojo Rabbit’s Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates
Bombshell’s Charlize Theron
Little Women’s Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan
Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever
Billie Eilish
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood and American Housewife’s Julia Butters (and a photo bomber)
Jojo Rabbit/Marriage Story’s Scarlett Johansson (with Colin Jost) and Little Women’s Florence Pugh
Harriet’s Cynthia Erivo
Sama Al-Kateab, the daughter of Waad Al-Kateab, the Oscar nominated producer and director of the 2019 documentary For Sama
Pose’s Billy Porter
Janelle Monáe
Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi
Spike Lee honors the late Kobe Bryant by wearing the former Los Angeles Lakers star’s uniform colors and number.
The Peanut Butter Falcon’s Zack Gottsagen meets The Irishman’s Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.
Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Jojo Rabbit/Marriage Story’s Scarlett Johansson
Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk and Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire
Judith Light
Renée Zellweger and Bradley Cooper
Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, and Sigourney Weaver
Al Pacino helps a guest with her dress.
Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio
A.V. Club Editor in Chief...but really just a She-Ra, Schitt’s Creek, Grey’s Anatomy, Survivor, Big Brother, Top Chef, The Good Place superfan.