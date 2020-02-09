The best photos of the 2020 Oscars

Newswire

Patrick Gomez
Bunny Buddies

Jojo Rabbit’s Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates

A Leg Up

Bombshell’s Charlize Theron

A Little Reunion

Little Women’s Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan

Bookworms

Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever

Nailed It

Billie Eilish

Pregnant Pause

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood and American Housewife’s Julia Butters (and a photo bomber)

When Scarlett Met Florence

Jojo Rabbit/Marriage Story’s Scarlett Johansson (with Colin Jost) and Little Women’s Florence Pugh

Vision in White

Harriet’s Cynthia Erivo

Nap Time?

Sama Al-Kateab, the daughter of Waad Al-Kateab, the Oscar nominated producer and director of the 2019 documentary For Sama

Golden Boy

Pose’s Billy Porter

Disco Baller

Janelle Monáe

Phantom of the Oscars

Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi

Honoring Kobe

Spike Lee honors the late Kobe Bryant by wearing the former Los Angeles Lakers star’s uniform colors and number.

The Peanut Butter Irishman

The Peanut Butter Falcon’s Zack Gottsagen meets The Irishman’s Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Saturday Night Love

Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Jojo Rabbit/Marriage Story’s Scarlett Johansson

Jonathan’s Back(less)

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Silver Servant

Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk and Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire

Light of Our Lives

Judith Light

A Duet in the Making?

Renée Zellweger and Bradley Cooper

Spiking a Conversation

Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, and Sigourney Weaver

Caught in the Moment

Al Pacino helps a guest with her dress.

Catch Them If You Can

Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio

A.V. Club Editor in Chief...but really just a She-Ra, Schitt’s Creek, Grey’s Anatomy, Survivor, Big Brother, Top Chef, The Good Place superfan.

