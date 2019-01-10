The best and worst replies to Lady Gaga asking what "fortnight" is on Twitter

Yesterday, Lady Gaga, a contender for world’s most famous person, made the dreams of innumerable men come true when she, a woman, asked you, a man, what “fortnight” is.

Now, there’s two different dreams here. There’s the dream of a beautiful, successful woman asking you about your favorite video game, the wildly popular and divorce-causing Fortnite, which due to it being all over the news lately due to its implosion and subsequent resurrection, is clearly the subject of Gaga’s tweet. Or there’s the dream of pointing out that she, a woman, spelled it “fortnight,” which (rubs hands together) actually means “a period of two weeks.”

(Deep breath)

The only one allowed to make this joke is the dang Dictionary, which it did.



It’s easy to imagine the tweet was, like we’re thinking that Adele tweet was a few weeks back, just a bit of trolling. As plenty of fans were quick to bring up, Gaga is a noted fan of Bayonetta. Her gaming bonafides are murky, obviously, but she’s no noob.

This being Gaga, some famous faces popped up, not the least of which being the ultra-famous gamer Ninja.

But to scour the comments of such a post is to expose one’s self to all manner of oddness—be it memes, shitposts, video clips, or delightful comparisons to Cher.

But nothing is funnier than those who replied earnestly to Gaga’s question, explaining to her that, you see, Fortnite is a video game. A very popular one. And, now that you are aware of it, perhaps we can play together. Here is my screen name.

Currently, there are more than 26,000 replies to this tweet.

