Photo : Kimberly White ( Getty Images )

With Robert Pattinson headlining a cast that includes Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell, The Batman certainly seems like a Dark Knight movie for the Horny Era. That assumption was pretty much confirmed when director Matt Reeves revealed the first look at Pattinson in costume as the Caped Crusader via a short video that gave off some real David Cronenberg vibes—which can largely be attributed to Pattinson’s roles in two Cronenberg movies, but that’s neither here nor there. Cronenbergian fuck-vibes aside, Reeves is staying ahead of the paparazzi with another major reveal from the set of The Batman: the first photos of the new Batmobile.



From High Life’s fuck-box to The Batman’s fuck-mobile, will fuck-wonders never cease . While the lighting evokes David Fincher, the design and classic framing of the new Batmobile—particularly its, uh, rear end—is indeed keeping with the general sexiness of this new Batman. How can you gaze upon these photos and not think of David Cronenberg’s Crash? Is Batman gonna fuck in that car, or is he gonna fuck the car? THE MIND REELS.

At this rate, it probably won’t be long before Reeves shares photos of Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, which should be a pretty good day on the internet—and we’re about due for one of those.