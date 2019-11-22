The Batman casts John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone

The cast of Matt Reeves’ The Batman is shaping up to be one of the most interesting ensembles we’ve seen in a while, with the recent additions of Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Fa rrell as Penguin (somehow), and, as we’ve examined thoroughly, Robert Pattinson as Batty himself. Next up: John Turturro will have his turn as crime boss Carmine Falcone. Tom Wilkinson played the role in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins. While there are no available details as to Carmine’s specific function within The Batman’s story, is it too early to aggressively wish for a proper showdown between him and Jeffrey Wright’s Commissioner Gordon? We hope not.

Turturro’s major credits include an Emmy-winning performance in Monk, Golden Globe-nominated turns in Quiz Show and The Night Of, cult favorite The Big Lebowski, and a staple in the Transformers franchise. He’ll be appearing in the upcoming Lebowski spin-off, Jesus Rolls. Production for The Batman begins this summer and is currently slated for a June 25, 2021 release.