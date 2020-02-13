Screenshot : Matt Reeves ( Vimeo )

It’s a big day in pop culture news, the bigness of which is only slightly lessened by the fact that this is something that has already happened a few times in the last couple decades, but either way it’s always exciting when we get our first look at a new Batman. It immediately became a meme when Zack Snyder released the first look at Ben Affleck’s sad Batman, and people in the early 2000s probably couldn’t stop offering their own opinions across terrestrial radio (or whatever they had back then) when the first images of Christian Bale’s Batman were released, and now—thanks to a “camera test” that The Batman director Matt Reeves has shared online— we now have our first look at Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

The actual suit part looks very practical, leaning more toward the Arkham games or Bale’s suit than Affleck’s grungy tights, but the mask part looks very… molded. The dim lighting probably isn’t helping, but it looks a little more like Netflix’s Daredevil mask than the last few live-action Bat-masks we’ve seen. (The Daredevil mask suited that costume, for the record.) That high collar though? Pretty rad, R-Bats. He’s also got a nice scowl going on, but you should expect nothing less when you’ve got Robert Pattinson playing this “raw” Caped Crusader.

The Batman, which will also have Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred (good god, this cast), will open in June of 2021.