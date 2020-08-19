Screenshot : YouTube

Though we recommend avoiding any and all college club reunions (it’s never worth the long trip, we promise), it’s kind of nice to see Barden University’s queens of redemption, the Barden Bellas, get together for a good cause. Most of the Pitch Perfect alumni Zoomed in for a quick cover of Beyonce’s “ Love On Top.” The clip began with an appropriately exasperated intro from John and Gail—John Michael Higgins and Elizabeth Banks , respectively.

Advertisement

“It seems that not even a quarantine can keep them from harassing us with another musical performance,” Higgins’ John said before Banks, in character, explained that a portion of the song’s proceeds would benefit UNICEF. Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Hana Mae Lee, Kelley Alice Jakle, and Shelley Regner were on hand to sing (or lip sync, at least) for a good cause. Esther Dean, who played Cynthia Rose in the franchise, was notably missing from the virtual performance. When an Instagram user mentioned her absence, Fit confirmed that Dean was unable to participate due to scheduling conflicts.

Portions of the cover’s revenue and donations made on its YouTube page will support children in Lebanon as well as those who have been impacted by COVID-19. Pitch Perfect was released in 2012 and became a sleeper hit after gaining popularity during its VOD run, resulting in two sequels . Check out the sunny tune below.