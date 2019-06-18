Screenshot: Bachelor Nation on ABC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4gcsBr2EUs)

This Bachelorette season is one hell of a trainwreck, so we have to find the brief bright spots when we can. Hannah B. has her moments, but she definitely seems overwhelmed by the stress of being The Bachelorette, so much so that she can’t even kick a clear asshole like Luke P. right out the door (John Paul Jones was right there). Fortunately, the rest of the guys seem to be a pretty good bunch, and are having fun in wardrobe by passing around a hard-to-miss salmon jacket at various rose ceremonies.

Sorry, Bachelor Bob, but no one wore the salmon jacket to the rose ceremony last night, and it was so disastrous that Luke P. wound up staying. Coincidence? We think not.

Jed Wyatt, who is fortunately still in The Bachelorette’s final 12, is a singer/songwriter from Nashville and penned a short ode to this season’s popular piece of menswear: “It’s floating around like a ghost in the wind / Every rose ceremony it’s back again / You never really know who might have to have it / That’s the mystery of the salmon jacket.”

Best of all, there’s one Bachelorette suitor who has so far been denied the honor of wearing the salmon jacket. That purple window-paned blazer last night fooled no one, Luke P.