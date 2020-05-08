The Baby-Sitter's Club is open for business in Netflix adaptation's first teaser

Photo : Netflix

Since books are both passé and slathered in COVID juice these days, Netflix has turned Ann M. Martin’s The Baby-Sitter’s Club series into a 10-episode series for a new generation of plucky, entrepreneurial pre-teens. We got our first glimpse of the show a few months back, but today the streamer has shared both a teaser and a premiere date.

There’s a ‘90s, Lisa Frank-ish vibe to the teaser, which finds Kristy (Sophie Grace) and her pals —Mary Anne (Malia Baker), Claudia (Momona Tamada), Stacey (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn (Xochitl Gomez)—hunkered around one of those rainbow clear phones in a room packed to the gills with a kaleidoscopic array of accessories, juice boxes, and candy. With that first ring, their business venture is off and running.

Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein round out the cast , while GLOW veteran Rachel Shukert and Broad City’s Lucia Aniello serve as the driving forces behind the camera.

The Baby-Sitter’s Club premieres on July 3.