Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

The Baby-Sitter's Club is open for business in Netflix adaptation's first teaser

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsThe Baby-Sitter’s ClubAlicia SilverstoneTeaserPremiere DateNetflix
Save
Illustration for article titled iThe Baby-Sitters Club/i is open for business in Netflix adaptations first teaser
Photo: Netflix

Since books are both passé and slathered in COVID juice these days, Netflix has turned Ann M. Martin’s The Baby-Sitter’s Club series into a 10-episode series for a new generation of plucky, entrepreneurial pre-teens. We got our first glimpse of the show a few months back, but today the streamer has shared both a teaser and a premiere date.

Advertisement

There’s a ‘90s, Lisa Frank-ish vibe to the teaser, which finds Kristy (Sophie Grace) and her pals—Mary Anne (Malia Baker), Claudia (Momona Tamada), Stacey (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn (Xochitl Gomez)—hunkered around one of those rainbow clear phones in a room packed to the gills with a kaleidoscopic array of accessories, juice boxes, and candy. With that first ring, their business venture is off and running.

Check it out:

Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein round out the cast, while GLOW veteran Rachel Shukert and Broad City’s Lucia Aniello serve as the driving forces behind the camera.

Advertisement

The Baby-Sitter’s Club premieres on July 3.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Extra terror, hold the gore: 8 truly scary PG-13 horror movies

One of the greatest comedies ever made now looks even more like a celebration of public spaces

Pete Davidson kindly asks fans to stop bringing quarantine weed to his mom's house

Elon Musk tells Joe Rogan how to pronounce X Æ A-12