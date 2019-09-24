The baby is clearly bad in this eerie teaser for M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ thriller

M. Night Shyamalan has rebounded quite nicely since flops like After Earth and Avatar: The Last Airbender proved that he wasn’t so unbreakable. Not only does he have two mysterious features lined up at Universal—The Seventh Sense and The Eighth Sense, probably—but the Glass filmmaker is also behind an Apple TV+ project, Servant, which is set to make its debut at the New York Comic Con next month. We first reported on the thriller, which was penned by 24: Live Another Day scribe Tony Basgallop, last year, and today Apple released a brief, uncanny teaser that has us prepared for one bad baby.

Whether it’s a human baby or, well, something else remains to be seen—the baby in the brief clip above sure as hell looks like it was made on a computer. Per TheWrap, the show follows “a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.” Could that unspeakable tragedy be the death of a child? And could that mysterious force be some kind of AI baby that serves as a replacement of sorts in this cursed dystopia? Of course, now we’re thinking of Tim And Eric’s “Cinco Boy.”

Servant stars Six Feet Under’s Lauren Ambrose and Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint, as well as Toby Kebbell and Nell Tiger Free. NYCC fans can get a glimpse of the series on October 3, and will premiere sometime following the November 1 launch of Apple TV+.