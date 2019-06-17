Illustration for article titled The Avengers won a bunch of popcorn trophies at the MTV Movie And TV Awards
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images for MTV)

The Academy Awards briefly considered catering to the stupid masses with a Best Popular Movie category, but the all-powerful Academy should know by now that nobody can do fan-centric award categories like the folks at MTV. This year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony is giving out some usual stuff like Best Movie and Best Performance In A Movie (fuck your gendered categories, Oscars!), but it also has crucial stuff you won’t find anywhere else like Best Kiss, Reality Royalty, Most Frightened Performance, and Most Meme-Able Moment. Someday, god-willing, the Academy Awards will make some room for the Most Meme-Able Moment, but MTV is our only hope until then.

As for the winners, Avengers: Endgame won Best Movie, Lady Gaga made up for the Oscars by winning Best Performance In A Movie, Surviving R. Kelly won Best Documentary, and Daniel Levy won Best Comedic Performance for Schitt’s Creek—which is just wild, if only because there’s no way more people watch Schitt’s Creek than any of the other nominees.

Advertisement

Of course, like any award show, this one had some controversial winners as well, but it’s rare for a win to be as blatantly wrongheaded as it is to give Best Fight to Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva. That was a fun movie, sure, but Captain America vs. Thanos was one of the greatest moments in the history of cinema. He used Mjolnir! Come on!

The full list of winners and nominees is below (via Us Weekly).

Best Movie

Avengers: Endgame
BlacKkKlansman
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
Us

Advertisement

Best Show

Big Mouth
Game Of Thrones
Riverdale
Schitt’s Creek
The Haunting Of Hill House

Best Performance In A Movie 

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) — The Hate U Give
Lady Gaga (Ally) — A Star Is Born
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — Us
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) — Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — Bird Box

Advertisement

Best Performance In A Show 

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) — The Handmaid’s Tale
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) — Game Of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) — Jane The Virgin
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) — Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

Advertisement

Best Hero

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) — Captain Marvel
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) — BlacKkKlansman
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) — Game Of Thrones
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) — Avengers: Endgame
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — Shazam!

Advertisement

Best Villian

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) — Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) — The Handmaid’s Tale
Josh Brolin (Thanos) — Avengers: Endgame
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — Us
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) — You

Advertisement

Best Kiss

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) — Riverdale
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) — Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) — Sex Education
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) — To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) — Venom

Advertisement

Reality Royalty

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules

Advertisement

Best Comedic Performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians
Daniel Levy (David Rose) — Schitt’s Creek
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) — Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) — Little
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — Shazam!

Advertisement

Breakthrough Performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) — Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) — Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) — Sex Education
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) — To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Advertisement

Best Fight

Avengers: Endgame — Captain America vs. Thanos
Captain Marvel — Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
Game of Thrones — Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG — Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
WWE Wrestlemania — Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Advertisement

Best Real-Life Hero

Alex Honnold — Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby — Nanette
Roman Reigns — WWE SmackDown
Ruth Bader Ginsburg — RBG
Serena Williams — Being Serena

Advertisement

Most Frightened Performance

Alex Wolff (Peter) — Hereditary
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) — The Curse Of La Llorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) — Halloween
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — Bird Box
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) — The Haunting Of Hill House

Advertisement

Best Documentary

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding The Gap
RBG
Surviving R. Kelly

Advertisement

Best Host

Gayle King — CBS This Morning
Nick Cannon — Wild ‘n Out
Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer
RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Trevor Noah — The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Advertisement

Most Meme-Able Moment

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club — The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood — Ray J’s Hat
RBG — The Notorious RBG
RuPaul’s Drag Race — Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
The Bachelor — Colton Underwood jumps the fence

Advertisement