The Academy Awards briefly considered catering to the stupid masses with a Best Popular Movie category, but the all-powerful Academy should know by now that nobody can do fan-centric award categories like the folks at MTV. This year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony is giving out some usual stuff like Best Movie and Best Performance In A Movie (fuck your gendered categories, Oscars!), but it also has crucial stuff you won’t find anywhere else like Best Kiss, Reality Royalty, Most Frightened Performance, and Most Meme-Able Moment. Someday, god-willing, the Academy Awards will make some room for the Most Meme-Able Moment, but MTV is our only hope until then.
As for the winners, Avengers: Endgame won Best Movie, Lady Gaga made up for the Oscars by winning Best Performance In A Movie, Surviving R. Kelly won Best Documentary, and Daniel Levy won Best Comedic Performance for Schitt’s Creek—which is just wild, if only because there’s no way more people watch Schitt’s Creek than any of the other nominees.
Of course, like any award show, this one had some controversial winners as well, but it’s rare for a win to be as blatantly wrongheaded as it is to give Best Fight to Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva. That was a fun movie, sure, but Captain America vs. Thanos was one of the greatest moments in the history of cinema. He used Mjolnir! Come on!
The full list of winners and nominees is below (via Us Weekly).
Best Movie
Avengers: Endgame
BlacKkKlansman
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
Us
Best Show
Big Mouth
Game Of Thrones
Riverdale
Schitt’s Creek
The Haunting Of Hill House
Best Performance In A Movie
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) — The Hate U Give
Lady Gaga (Ally) — A Star Is Born
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — Us
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) — Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — Bird Box
Best Performance In A Show
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) — The Handmaid’s Tale
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) — Game Of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) — Jane The Virgin
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) — Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina
Best Hero
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) — Captain Marvel
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) — BlacKkKlansman
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) — Game Of Thrones
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) — Avengers: Endgame
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — Shazam!
Best Villian
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) — Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) — The Handmaid’s Tale
Josh Brolin (Thanos) — Avengers: Endgame
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — Us
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) — You
Best Kiss
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) — Riverdale
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) — Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) — Sex Education
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) — To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) — Venom
Reality Royalty
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules
Best Comedic Performance
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians
Daniel Levy (David Rose) — Schitt’s Creek
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) — Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) — Little
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — Shazam!
Breakthrough Performance
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) — Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) — Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) — Sex Education
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) — To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
Best Fight
Avengers: Endgame — Captain America vs. Thanos
Captain Marvel — Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
Game of Thrones — Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG — Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
WWE Wrestlemania — Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
Best Real-Life Hero
Alex Honnold — Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby — Nanette
Roman Reigns — WWE SmackDown
Ruth Bader Ginsburg — RBG
Serena Williams — Being Serena
Most Frightened Performance
Alex Wolff (Peter) — Hereditary
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) — The Curse Of La Llorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) — Halloween
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — Bird Box
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) — The Haunting Of Hill House
Best Documentary
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding The Gap
RBG
Surviving R. Kelly
Best Host
Gayle King — CBS This Morning
Nick Cannon — Wild ‘n Out
Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer
RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Trevor Noah — The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Most Meme-Able Moment
Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club — The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood — Ray J’s Hat
RBG — The Notorious RBG
RuPaul’s Drag Race — Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
The Bachelor — Colton Underwood jumps the fence
