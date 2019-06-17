Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images for MTV)

The Academy Awards briefly considered catering to the stupid masses with a Best Popular Movie category, but the all-powerful Academy should know by now that nobody can do fan-centric award categories like the folks at MTV. This year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony is giving out some usual stuff like Best Movie and Best Performance In A Movie (fuck your gendered categories, Oscars!), but it also has crucial stuff you won’t find anywhere else like Best Kiss, Reality Royalty, Most Frightened Performance, and Most Meme-Able Moment. Someday, god-willing, the Academy Awards will make some room for the Most Meme-Able Moment, but MTV is our only hope until then.

As for the winners, Avengers: Endgame won Best Movie, Lady Gaga made up for the Oscars by winning Best Performance In A Movie, Surviving R. Kelly won Best Documentary, and Daniel Levy won Best Comedic Performance for Schitt’s Creek—which is just wild, if only because there’s no way more people watch Schitt’s Creek than any of the other nominees.

Of course, like any award show, this one had some controversial winners as well, but it’s rare for a win to be as blatantly wrongheaded as it is to give Best Fight to Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva. That was a fun movie, sure, but Captain America vs. Thanos was one of the greatest moments in the history of cinema. He used Mjolnir! Come on!

The full list of winners and nominees is below (via Us Weekly).

Best Movie

Avengers: Endgame

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Us

Best Show

Big Mouth

Game Of Thrones

Riverdale

Schitt’s Creek

The Haunting Of Hill House

Best Performance In A Movie

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) — The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) — A Star Is Born

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — Us

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) — Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — Bird Box

Best Performance In A Show

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) — The Handmaid’s Tale

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) — Game Of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) — Jane The Virgin

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) — Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

Best Hero

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) — Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) — BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) — Game Of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) — Avengers: Endgame

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — Shazam!

Best Villian

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) — Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) — The Handmaid’s Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) — Avengers: Endgame

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) — You

Best Kiss

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) — Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) — Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) — Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) — To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) — Venom

Reality Royalty

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

Best Comedic Performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians

Daniel Levy (David Rose) — Schitt’s Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) — Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) — Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — Shazam!

Breakthrough Performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) — Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) — Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) — Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) — To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Best Fight

Avengers: Endgame — Captain America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel — Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Game of Thrones — Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG — Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania — Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Best Real-Life Hero

Alex Honnold — Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby — Nanette

Roman Reigns — WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — RBG

Serena Williams — Being Serena

Most Frightened Performance

Alex Wolff (Peter) — Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) — The Curse Of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) — Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — Bird Box

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) — The Haunting Of Hill House

Best Documentary

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding The Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly

Best Host

Gayle King — CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon — Wild ‘n Out

Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer

RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Trevor Noah — The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Most Meme-Able Moment

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club — The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood — Ray J’s Hat

RBG — The Notorious RBG

RuPaul’s Drag Race — Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

The Bachelor — Colton Underwood jumps the fence