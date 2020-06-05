Screenshot : @vantaeotsvn

Amid the righteous anger of the protesters taking to the streets around the world to combat police brutality and racism and support the Black Lives Matter movement, there’s also something we all desperately need right now: hope. That hope is in the form of informal coalitions being formed of people from all walks of life and backgrounds banding together to shout, in a united voice, that Black lives matter and fair justice is demanded. But the fight for equality and reform will not be won today and tomorrow, and we must all remember that no comic book superhero is coming to save the day. And that’s okay, because—as a Twitter user has reminded us—the power of the people is just as strong as any vibranium weapon or Asgardian god.

In a tweet that went viral Friday, journalist Jemele Hill asked Twitter to find the creator of a fan-edit video recasting the Avengers as different types of activists currently doing their part to call for change. It appears the creator is Twitter user @vantaeotsvn, who was inspired by a June 3 tweet listing off all the different groups that have gotten involved in the movement.

“IT TOOK ALL 50 STATES, THE AMISH, KPOP STANS, 13 OTHER COUNTRIES, WITCHES, ANONYMOUS, THE LGBT COMMUNITY, CELEBRITIES, STAN TWITTER, PEOPLE OF COLOR, WHITE ALLIES & BATMAN TO GET 2ND DEGREE MURDER AND THE THREE COPS ARRESTED AND WE HAD THE PRESIDENT & MILITARY AGAINST US, MY GOD,” reads the tweet.

The video’s creator used all these descriptors—and more, including Elmo!—to populate the world of Avengers: Endgame, casting Thanos as “police” and his sword as “bunkerbaby” (which is the only thing we’re referring to Trump as now, thanks). This morning, Vantaeotsvn issued a statement regarding the labels used in the clip :

“Thank you to everyone who liked my edit,” the tweet reads. “I just wanted to say that I feel like my message for this video can be taken in many ways and i just wanted to clarify that it is not meant to be over analyzed...”



“Also, I am a BTS fan account and this is the first time I’ve made something not related to them,” the note concludes. “So follow at your own risk.”

Looking for ways to advocate for Black lives? Check out this list of resources by our sister site Lifehacker for ways to get involved

