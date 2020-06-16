Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
The apocalypse really rips in this Train To Busan: Peninsula trailer

britthayes
Britt Hayes
Filed to:Film
FilmComing DistractionsTrain To Busan: PeninsulaTrain To Busan
Illustration for article titled The apocalypse really rips in this iTrain To Busan: Peninsula/i trailer
Photo: Train To Busan: Peninsula (Well Go USA)

For as many times as it’s been exhaustively revived and revisited over the decades, the zombie sub-genre has yielded only a few truly awesome standouts—including 2016's Train To Busan. Four years (and an animated prequel) later, South Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho is back with a sequel, Train To Busan: Peninsula. Based on this new trailer, it looks every bit as wild as its predecessor... and then some:

Just, like, piles of zombies. Massive, writhing, senseless piles of zombies. The imagery is sort of evocative of maggots, or maybe rat kings (if you know, you know; otherwise, maybe don’t Google that one), with a horde made up of dozens of moving parts, each individual and yet working as a cohesive, pulsating unit. It’s pretty gross, but, you know, also rad. Peninsula follows a soldier named Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won) who survived the previous apocalypse, but is forced to return for a dangerous new mission. Jung-seok teams up with some survivors and together the group encounters an array of human leftovers, including a theatrical maniac who appears to be feeding an “endless supply” of people to zombies in an underground pit.

Train To Busan: Peninsula also stars Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Re, and Kim Min-jae, and is slated for release sometime this summer. Here’s the official synopsis:

Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

