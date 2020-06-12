Screenshot : Netflix

For a German-language series that treats narrative like a wet chunk of Play-Doh, Dark has amassed quite the following in the States. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar will bring their time-bending series to a close later this month, having previously teased its ending with some cryptic Instagram posts and a premiere date that aligns with its in-show apocalypse. Now, Netflix has released a full trailer for the final batch of episodes.

There’s fire, lightning, bludgeonings, radiation, and adorable little gadgets galore in the below clip, which announces its epic intentions with M83's lofty remix of Bloc Party’s “The Pioneers.” A fitting song choice, remix or no .

“We will offer answers to the questions that our viewers have been asking and help untangle the story through time,” Friese and bo Odar previously said of the season. “It will be hard for us to walk away from those characters we have really grown fond of, but the beginning is the end, and the end is the beginning.”

Dark’s third season drops in its entirety on June 27.