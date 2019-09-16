Sure, to many teens, high school can include many events that seem like the end of the world—like gym class, pep rallies, and turnabout dances—but in the upcoming Netflix series Daybreak, Armageddon is also on the class schedule. As Netflix describes it, “In this post-apocalyptic, genre-bending series, the city of Glendale, California is populated by marauding gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H Club, and other fearsome tribes who are kicking ass as they fight to survive in the wake of a nuclear blast,” resulting in a series that’s “part samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale.”

The series looks pretty fun in this new teaser trailer with some special shoutouts: Like Ferris Bueller himself, Matthew Broderick, as the school principal; in case you miss that reference, series lead Colin Ford (as Josh Wheeler) is shown nonchalantly laying on the hood of a car as various battles whirl around him, chiding in a Ferris-like manner, “And you thought we wouldn’t have any fun in the apocalypse. Shame on you.” Ford was once the hapless Joe on Under The Dome (as well as young Sam Winchester on Supernatural); here’s hoping he deals with Daybreak’s civilization-defining crises better in this series than he did in that one.

Advertisement

The trailer also cautions, “Strap in, douchewaffles; shit’s about to get weird,” which we guess is how the teens talk these days? We’ll find out when the show drops on October 24, right in time for some fun end-of-the-world pre-Halloween viewing.