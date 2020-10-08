Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
The Antlers share the gorgeous "Wheels Roll Home," their first new music in 6 years

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Music
Musicthe antlersWheels Roll Home
Illustration for article titled The Antlers share the gorgeous Wheels Roll Home, their first new music in 6 years
Photo: Shervin Lainez

Six years since they stunned with the powerful Familiars, Brooklyn’s The Antlers have returned with a new single, “Wheels Roll Home.” The warm, delicate track is hopefully the first of many. When we spoke to the band’s Peter Silberman last year, he teased new music from the Antlers, now a two-piece, was on the way.

“I think the next record will sound different, and that’ll be the product of a lot of things: a different makeup of the band, but also a product of time and growth for us personally,” he said. “I’m approaching songwriting and production differently than I used to,” he says, “And the music I’m listening to is different than it used to be. It fills a different role in my life than it did five, 10 years ago.”

“‘Wheels Roll Home’ is a simple song about the hopeful promise of reunion after a long time gone,” Silberman says in a press release. “It’s that feeling of finding home in someone, eager and impatient to build a life together. It’s the experience of waiting out tumultuous times, longing for stability someday.”

Listen to “Wheels Roll Home,” a gorgeous showcase for Silberman’s vibrant and flexible vocals, below.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

