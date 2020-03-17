Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

The afterlife is the internet in this trailer for Greg Daniels' new Amazon comedy, Upload

Randall Colburn
3
Save
Illustration for article titled The afterlife is the internet in this trailer for Greg Daniels new Amazon comedy, iUpload/i
Screenshot: Amazon Prime (YouTube)

Trailers have become an odd kind of balm in a world where all we seem to be hearing about are cancellations. It’s nice to know that some new content is on the way, after all, and it’s even nicer when that content comes from Greg Daniels, one of the minds behind The Office and Parks And Recreation. His latest series, Upload, is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime this year, and today we’re getting our first look at the comedy.

Robbie Amell stars as an app developer who, like everyone on the edge of death in his world, is given the choice between surgery or an afterlife spent in a virtual reality paradise owned by his girlfriend’s family. Unfortunately, an afterlife spent among the ephemeralities and micro-transactions of a digital space is less than ideal, and his only happiness appears to come from a living customers service rep for the program.

Advertisement

Upload’s 10 episodes hit Amazon Prime on May 1.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Avenue 5's season finale continues to embrace stupid choices

Put down the boom box: 28 romantic gestures that are actually creepy

Soothe your jagged nerves with this thread of Chris Evans as hand sanitizers

Greg Proops on Donald Trump’s cognitive decline and the proper way to eat hash browns