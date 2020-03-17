Screenshot : Amazon Prime ( YouTube )

Trailers have become an odd kind of balm in a world where all we seem to be hearing about are cancellations. It’s nice to know that some new content is on the way, after all, and it’s even nicer when that content comes from Greg Daniels, one of the minds behind The Office and Parks And Recreation. His latest series, Upload, is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime this year, and today we’re getting our first look at the comedy.

Robbie Amell stars as an app developer who, like everyone on the edge of death in his world, is given the choice between surgery or an afterlife spent in a virtual reality paradise owned by his girlfriend’s family. Unfortunately, an afterlife spent among the ephemeralities and micro-transactions of a digital space is less than ideal, and his only happiness appears to come from a living customers service rep for the program.

Upload’s 10 episodes hit Amazon Prime on May 1.