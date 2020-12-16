The A.V. Club Twitch channel is taking another crack at Cyberpunk 2077

Image : CD Projekt Red

Another week, another stack of Eddies to be made: The A.V. Club Twitch channel is back for its regular Wednesday afternoon run through the latest games of the day (at 2 p.m. Central, natch) , and this week, that means taking a second dive into CD Projekt Red’s immensely messy, undeniably fascinating Cyberpunk 2077.

Advertisement

Today, we’ll be picking V’s adventures up fairly deep in Act II, with a version of our stalwart main character who’s now running heavy into the Intelligence skill trees. (Can V’s incredible hacking skills stop our PlayStation 5 from crashing mid-stream? Almost certainly not.) For those worried about plot spoilers, we won’t be moving forward on any of the game’s main missions—rather, we’re going to spend an hour or so bumming around Night City, exploring its open world components, and seeing what life is like for a mid-game merc on the go. Also, you will absolutely get to see us faceplant at least once when we hit something with our motorcycle, so that’s fun.

We’ll be going live at 2 p.m., at twitch.tv/AVClubTwitch. (Feel free to follow us!) One note: Although we’ll be trying to keep the stream relatively clean, Cyberpunk 2077 is an extremely sexually explicit game (and violent as all get out) , so there’s no guarantee that the stream will be fully safe for work.