The A.V. Club Twitch channel is going walkies with The Pedestrian

Image : Skookum Arts

Signs, signs, everywhere signs…which turns out to be good news, actually, for the stick figure protagonist of Skookum Arts’ new puzzle platformer The Pedestrian. After all, when you’re trapped in a visually gorgeous spin on some brain-bending basics, one that takes place entirely within the world of billboards and signs that would be mere backgrounds in other games, the more signage posted , the better.

Released last week on PC and PlayStation, The Pedestrian is twisty, intriguing, and surprisingly beautiful for something that’s also so determinedly minimalist. Which is why we figured we’d show it off as part of this week’s A.V. Club Twitch channel stream: We’ll be playing through the game today over at www.twitch.tv/AVClubTwitch. Feel free to follow along (and follow the channel) as we play through the games’ opening levels, climbing ladders, moving signs, and seeing what the early going of Pedestrian has to offer . Thrill to the jumping and switch- throwing action! Delight in the gorgeous backgrounds! Gasp as the puzzles get more and more complicated, and our playthrough starts making us look more and more dumb!

Our playthrough of The Pedestrian kicks off at 2 p.m. Central today.