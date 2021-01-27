Screenshot : Cyber Shadow

The ranks of aesthetically beautiful, mechanically gorgeous retro platforming games got a little thicker this week, as Yacht Club Games—best known for one of the flagship titles of this little sub-genre, Shovel Knight—published Aarne Hunziker’s lovely new Ninja Gaiden riff Cyber Shadow. Possessed of a fascinating blend of NES design principles, cut with modern day quality-of-life features, it’s an adrenaline-pounding blast from the past, sending the titular

S hadow slashing his way across the ruins of robot-controlled Mekacity.

To celebrate the game’s release, The A.V. Club Twitch channel will be running through the game’s opening levels today at 2 p.m. Central, showing off Cyber Shadow’s cooler power-ups—all hail the Swag Blade! —its sometimes punishing difficulty, and its amazing soundtrack, courtesy of Enrique Martin and Shovel Knight alum Jake Kaufman. Feel free to check out the game , (or just check out our older broadcasts, including last week’s blind run through the opening level of Hitman 3) over at Twitch.tv/AVClubTwitch.