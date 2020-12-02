Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

The A.V. Club Twitch channel is going off the beaten road with The Pathless

William Hughes
Image: Annapurna Interactive

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time for another installment in The A.V. Club’s efforts to bring our gaming prowess (or utter, contemptible lack thereof) to this new-fangled phenomenon called streaming. (And specifically, at 2 p.m. Central time, over at twitch.tv/AVClubTwitch.) Today, we’ve decided to step back from a world of lost Vikings and horrifying food monsters to play something a little more quiet and chill: Annapurna Interactive and Giant Squid’s gorgeous new exploration game The Pathless.

Like Giant Squid’s previous hit, the gorgeous ABZÛ, The Pathless is all about the fluidity of movement and the pleasures of exploration—and also befriending a big, cool bird, because who doesn’t like having a plus-sized avian friend? We’ll be playing through the game’s opening hour or so, showing off its unique movement mechanics, its understated-but-lush visuals, and, hopefully, not our complete inability to maintain a decent line of all-important speed boosts while racing across its quiet, ruined island.

