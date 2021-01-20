The A.V. Club Twitch channel is getting creative today with Hitman 3

“Try the canapes, sir. They’re…to die for.” Screenshot : IO Interactive

It’s a momentous day in America this morning, as a long nightmare comes to a close, and the potential for a glorious, hopeful future dawns. That’s right: Hitman 3 just came out, bringing IO Interactive’s shockingly good “World Of Assassination” trilogy to a close with more missions in which taciturn bald weirdo Agent 47 finds increasingly ludicrous ways to off his various targets.

To celebrate this momentous transition (from a world in which Hitman 3 was not out yet , to one in which it is), we’re firing up The A.V. Club Official Twitch channel for the first time this year to dig into the game’s first mission in Dubai. We’ll be playing through the mission totally blind, so expect lots of accidental murders, full-on FUBARs, and all the weirdly violent slapstick that the Hitman games have carved out for themselves since the franchise rebooted itself back in 2016. We’ll be starting today at 2 p.m. Central; you can watch along at twitch.tv/TheAVClub.

Note: The Hitman games are about, well, murdering people, so it’s possible the stream might not be totally safe for work.