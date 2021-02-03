Amazingly, this is not Nintendo’s efforts at the “new, thirst-trap-friendly Mario” we’ve been asking for. Image : Electronic Arts

You know how it is: You’re just getting into the groove on one of the 8 billion different battle royale games that currently populate the online gaming marketplace, and then: BOOM! They go and blow up the old maps, and switch out all the guns you really like, and…wait, is that Thanos jumping around out there? It can be confusing and chaotic out there, is all we’re saying.

Which is why we, the experts* here at The A.V. Club, are here to help you out. Today, as part of our weekly Twitch broadcast, William Hughes and Sam Barsanti will be showing off the brand new Apex Legends Season 8, including hanging out on the new map, spending some time showing off heavily mustachioed explosives expert Fuse, and just generally revealing all of the hottest tips and strategies to triumph at Respawn’s endlessly innovative multiplayer shooter.

( *Oh god, why did we agree to do this?! Sam insists he’s okay at Apex, like, sometimes, but William has a kill/death ratio of like 0.00000001 and more often than not forgets what character he’s playing as . It’s going to be a goddamn bloodbath out there.)

Anyway, our calm and cool stewardship will help show off all the game’s new content, and hopefully give a primer for those who’ve never spent much time with Apex’s fast-paced spin on the battle royale genre in the past. You can check out the stream over at twitch.tv/avclubtwitch; we’ll be going live with our broadcast of cool gaming excellence* at 2 p.m. Central.

*oh god we’re FUCKED