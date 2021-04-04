Anya Taylor Joy wins in front of a random crowd

Anya Taylor Joy (top center) accepts her win Screenshot : The 27th SAG Awards (TNT/TBS)

Though the telecast was all pre-recorded, the wins were recorded live-to-tape and the acceptance speeches (in this case, one from The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy) included reacation shots from fellow fellow nominees (in this case, Mrs. America’s Cate Blanchette; Little Fires Everywhere’s Kerry Washington, and May I Destroy You’s Michaela Coel, ) as well as nominees from other categories (in this case, Mark Ruffalo, Ethan Hawke, Hugh Grant, and Bill Camp in his car).

“ Thank you so much. But first of all, just thank you for your performances,” said Taylor Joy. “ I’m so unbelievably honored to be even in this room, even though it’s not a room, it’s all mental. But you know what I mean. It was such a privilege every single day to get to work with the playmates that I got to work with. They were so peaceful and supportive and kind. And so I just want to thank Bill [Camp], and Mari [Marielle Heller], and Harry [Melling], oh gosh, and Thomas [Brodie-Sangster] and Moses [Ingram]. And I was just... they were just so wonderful. And a show isn’t made by one person. It’s made by everybody. And I’m just so, so grateful that I get to do this. So thank you so much.”